Fascist Left Accuse Right of Own Tactics; Decry ‘GOP Divide-And-Conquer Racism’

A cadre of Fascist Progressives exhibited their complete devotion to hypocrisy in their scathing reaction to Terry McAuliffe’s election loss in Virginia. Incredulously, they accuse the Youngkin campaign and the Republican slate of “divide-and-conquer racism.”

Blasting McAuliffe – a life-long Clintonista – for running an “uninspired” campaign that failed to address issues voters really care about, the radical Leftists called the election losses a “wake up call for Democrats” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The Facist left-wing groups consisted of, but were not exclusive to, the Battle Born Collective, Justice Democrats, Sunrise Movement and United We Dream Action.

“Terry McAuliffe ran the milquetoast campaign he wanted to run — where every other word he uttered was ‘Donald Trump’ instead of focusing on the issues voters cared about the most,” the groups wrote.

“What happened in Virginia is what happens when Democrats fail to take on the GOP’s divide-and-conquer racism and motivate people to turn out,” they continued. “The McAuliffe campaign…had no rebuttal to Republican race-baiting bullsh*t. Put simply: it was a campaign designed to fail.”

“This is what it looks like when Democrats get caught flat-footed and let Republicans dictate the terms of the debate by manufacturing a fake ‘education crisis.’,” they wrote. “It does not have to be this way. There is still time to adopt an inclusive economic message that crowds out racist dog whistles…”

Why This Is Important

I have been screaming for people to recognize, for at least the last 25 years, that Progressives (now full-blown Fascists) are guilty of always telegraphing what they are doing onto their opponents and detractors.

In this case, they are accusing Republicans who adhere to the dogma championed by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. – that we all must stop judging people by the color of their skin – of being racist, even as it is they, themselves, who are pushing the wholly racist doctrine of Critical Race Theory.

The “divide-and-conquer” political dogma has always been the center of the Democrat-Progressive-Fascist strategy to win elections in the United States. Democrats detest e pluribus unum – out of many one, and have long sought to Balkanize the American people into demographics, i.e. by race, gender, religion, economic class, etc.

Their act of division is more aggressive than ever before with the full-throttle approach to class division using race and gender with the advocation of CRT and gender-identity politics.

If the American people have been dumbed down enough to fall for this tired and worn tactic then the Republic is doomed. If we are awakening from “wokeness” then there is a chance to take the country back from the Fascists who have forced our society to abandon Americanism and Individualism.

Let’s all hope the electoral victories in Virginia are the first step to affecting the “un-secession” of our society from the Charters of Freedom. If not, the “shining city on the hill” has already been transformed into a slum.