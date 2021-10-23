Staff Colluded With White House, NSBA Board Not Apprised Of ‘Domestic Terrorist’ Letter

The Department of Justice’s decision to investigate school board meetings where parents are protesting the implementation of Critical Race Theory as instances of “domestic terrorism” was sparked by an unsanctioned letter from the National School Board Association senior staff, the Board itself completely in the dark regarding the letter.

In early October, the organization Parents Defending Education sent FOIA requests to the local districts of the National School Board Association’s officers, directors, and ex officio voting directors, requesting any and all emails, text messages, and instant messages relevant to the NSBA’s September 29 demand letter sent to President Biden asking that protesting parents be investigated for “domestic terrorism.”

The remitted emails between the board members demonstrate the board was not consulted before the demand letter was sent to President Biden:

An email from board member John Halkias reads, in part:

“I agree with many of my colleagues that the Board of Directors should have been consulted before a letter like this was sent out publicly, much less to the President of the United States and the National Press. I also agree that the letter took a stance that went beyond what many of us would consider being reasonable and used terms that were extreme, and asked for action by the Federal Government that many of us would not request. In fact, in a recent press conference, the White House Press Secretary stated that when these incidents occur, it is a matter for local law enforcement and local authorities and NOT the Federal government. Local control has been a stalwart of our principles, and we do not want to abandon that concept now.”

In addition to the board not being informed of the demand letter in its name, another email provides proof that the senior staff of the NSBA colluded with the senior staff of the Biden White House in preparing the letter.

An email from Chip Slaven, NSBA’s interim executive director, states plainly that White House staff had been in communication with NSBA staff over “several weeks,” and, in fact, had requested specific information be included in the final letter that was sent to the President:

“…in talks over the last several weeks with White House staff, they requested additional information on some of the specific threats, so the letter also details many of the incidents that have been occurring.”

Why This Is Important

Collusion between the White House staff and the NSBA in manufacturing a false-flag crisis to achieve a political purpose, using laws related to terrorism to silence free speech and the redress of government is a violation of the parents’ constitutional rights and is a crime.

The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution protects both freedom of speech and the redress of government, which school boards are considered:

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

That the White House staff sought to bring about the complainant’s request of the Executive Branch in both the President and the Department of Justice is a blatant and clear violation of the parents’ constitutional rights.

This is a continuation of the unlawful collusion that was perpetrated by the DNC and the Hillary Clinton for President Campaign in 2016 to affect the false flag Trump-Russia collusion narrative, and much worse. It is a stunning and direct attack on American citizens which cannot and should not be tolerated.

Equally as complicit in the unconstitutional bullying of the American people is Merrick Garland’s DoJ, which almost immediately announced that a probe into the alleged “domestic terrorism” would be started, based solely on a manufactured crisis sparked by a letter crafted in coordination with the Biden White House.

This feigned interest in governmental oversight by law enforcement comes on the heels of congressional testimony from Garland himself that he was completely unaware of a true and violent insurrection by eco-zealots and the Department of the Interior earlier in the week. This situational ignorance exposed Garland’s – and the White House’s – lack of equity where “domestic terrorism” is concerned.

We demand the names of the people in the Biden White House who colluded with the senior staff at the National School Board Association, and we also demand they be terminated, with prejudice from the employ of both the federal government and any political entity that engages with government.

It is time to clean house and we need to make very public examples of these criminals working in the White House. If the government won’t protect the citizenry’s rights – a task which they are constitutionally mandated to do – then we need to do it ourselves.