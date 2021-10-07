Reconciliation Bill Includes Funding Critical Race Theory Programs For Nurses

The Energy & Commerce markup of the spendthrift $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill includes $150 million in grant funding for “bias, racism, or discrimination programs” for nurses and other nursing initiatives.

“Developing curriculum for students seeking to enter careers focused on maternal and perinatal health that includes training programs on bias, racism, or discrimination,” the Energy & Commerce markup text reads under the section, “Funding to grow and diversify the nursing workforce in maternal and perinatal health.”

The $150 million would also go to fund various nursing scholarships.

Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action – which has been fighting the promotion of Critical Race Theory curriculum in schools, the workplace, and within the military, said, “Inflation is spiking, illegal immigrants are pouring across our southern border, our national debt is out of control, and Biden’s Department of Justice is unleashing the FBI against parents, but what are congressional Democrats focused on? Pushing their tax-spend-and-debt bill that is packed with trillions of dollars for liberal policies like Critical Race Theory training for nursing programs.”

Anderson cautioned that this was only the tip of the iceberg and that Biden’s “Build Back Better” $3.5 trillion bill will fundamentally remake America.

Why This Is Important

This is typical of the Marxist-promoting Fascist Left. They inject their poisonous ideological venom anywhere and everywhere they can no matter how inappropriate or inapplicable.

The medical profession takes a Hippocratic Oath that reads:

“I swear by Apollo Healer, by Asclepius, by Hygieia, by Panacea, and by all the gods and goddesses, making them my witnesses, that I will carry out, according to my ability and judgment, this oath and this indenture.

“To hold my teacher in this art equal to my own parents; to make him partner in my livelihood; when he is in need of money to share mine with him; to consider his family as my own brothers, and to teach them this art, if they want to learn it, without fee or indenture; to impart precept, oral instruction, and all other instruction to my own sons, the sons of my teacher, and to indentured pupils who have taken the Healer’s oath, but to nobody else.

“I will use those dietary regimens which will benefit my patients according to my greatest ability and judgment, and I will do no harm or injustice to them. Neither will I administer a poison to anybody when asked to do so, nor will I suggest such a course. Similarly, I will not give to a woman a pessary to cause abortion. But I will keep pure and holy both my life and my art. I will not use the knife, not even, verily, on sufferers from stone, but I will give place to such as are craftsmen therein.

“Into whatsoever houses I enter, I will enter to help the sick, and I will abstain from all intentional wrong-doing and harm, especially from abusing the bodies of man or woman, bond or free. And whatsoever I shall see or hear in the course of my profession, as well as outside my profession in my intercourse with men, if it be what should not be published abroad, I will never divulge, holding such things to be holy secrets.

“Now if I carry out this oath, and break it not, may I gain for ever reputation among all men for my life and for my art; but if I break it and forswear myself, may the opposite befall me.”

Nowhere in the medical profession – among the true practitioners of medicine – is there room for political or social ideology. It is about the patient one hundred percent of the time with no exceptions, or you are a piss-poor practitioner of medicine. This goes for everyone from the doctors and nurses down to the EMTs and CNAs and even the “candy stripers.”

True medical professionals don’t see skin color but for medical maladies that are indigenous to the individual races. They don’t see racism, they see patients. They don’t see gender, they see patients. They don’t see politics, they see patients.

For the opportunistic ideologues of today’s power-hungry Fascist movement to exploit a slim majority in Congress to advance ideological indoctrination among spheres where it does not belong is, to borrow a phrase from the world’s chief political opportunist – Hillary Clinton, “deplorable.”

Nurses shouldn’t be subjected to such petty politics. They do an important and often thankless job and should be held in higher esteem by those elected to office than to the level of “pawn” in the ideological social engineering game the Marxism-peddling Democrats are playing.

I hope – and I ask – that every nurse push back on this opportunistic move. I would love to wake up in the morning and hear that nurses – en mass – have issued a fiery condemnation of this b*llshit.