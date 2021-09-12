Biden Administration Sends Opposing Signals on Islamofascist Terror Threat

In an exhibition of a disturbing level of confusion and incoordination – and widely divergent determinations, two of the chief authorities on the security of our nation in combatting Islamofascist terrorism took diametrically opposed positions on the matter.

On the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States – attacks that took 2,996 lives that day and many more since, FBI Director Christopher Wray and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas had very different belief system as to the security of our nation and the threat posed by the budding reconstitution of Islamofascist terror organizations in a Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

Answering a question from reporters as he made his way to the anniversary remembrance, Mayorkas said, “There is no specific credible threat to the homeland at this time,” He issued the standard fare rhetoric about being “ever vigilant.”

But on a recent podcast episode of Inside the FBI, Wray said something completely opposite. “[T]he first thing I would say about the terrorist threat today versus 9/11 is that it’s just as much of a threat today as it was on 9/11,” Wray said.

Wray went on to say that the threat, while it continues to metastasize in the form of sleeper cells – like the cells that executed the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93’s target, now includes those who are dedicated to the Islamofascist cause and acting independently of any terror groups.

“What we see today is not just that threat, but a more diverse threat,” Wray said.

Why This Is Important

This serves as a fantastic example of how disjointed and unorganized the Biden administration exists. On a topic as deadly serious as Islamofascist terrorism, and in light of the Biden administration’s facilitation of the reconstitution of an array of terrorist organizations in their ceding of Afghanistan, we must necessarily demand better execution of duties.

Whether you enjoy the bizarre approach to President Trump that came from former-President George W. Bush or not, Mr. Bush reacted in an appropriate manner in the aftermath of the attacks. The attacks interrupted an education-rich presidential agenda, transforming his presidency into one that would address the Islamofascist threat to our nation as its number one priority. He pivoted to address an unforeseen issue.

In stark contrast, the Biden administration has run from a required pivot in agenda priorities in a manner that can only be described as opportunistically political and cowardly. In fact, his refusal to pivot to address an even more potent threat to the homeland than we experienced on September 10, 2001, places every American in clear and present danger.

Mr. Biden and his team pathetically attempted to pivot away from the crisis in Afghanistan to return to the contrived narrative that race and gender-identity politics, and a vanquished virus, are the biggest problems facing our nation. Only fools would believe this to be true. And only deceivers would try to shop this ridiculous premise to the people of the United States.

In the face of this very real threat emanating from the Islamofascist Middle East – and on the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, shouldn’t our government cease with transformative politics? Shouldn’t a pivot in agenda be executed to preserve the safety of the American people?

The answer for any honest and true public servant would be yes to both questions. Sadly, we have but a handful of honest and true politicians in elected federal office. Even sadder yet is the fact that the bureaucracy runs roughshod over those elected officials assuming the station of the actual government here in the United States.

We, the citizens of the United States, have no representative government. Those in control today are subservient to special interest groups, global oligarchs, and the activist multinational corporations that bully the governments of the world to their whim.

Unless We the People exercise a great amount of intestinal fortitude and re-empower the states to claw back power from the federal government, and then immediately convene a Constitutional Convention to expunge the current apparatus – as is our right per our Charters of Freedom, our Republic is lost, and true freedom and liberty are but words in history books.

The Declaration of Independence reads, in part:

“…governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to affect their safety and happiness…when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security…”

#ThowOffTheChains