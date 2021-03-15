Thoughts on How to Restore Confidence in Media (opinion)

Here are some spontaneous thoughts about ways to stop disinformation and purify information content of information media. WHAT IS YOUR OPINION?

All statements asserted as FACT must be supported by sources and/or documentation, visual, auditory, and/or three or more independent witnesses. No distortion or spin of established FACTS would be allowed. No opinions or editorializing on NEWS broadcasts, print or blogs. All opinions or other statements that are derived but not substantiated must be plainly labeled. Deception or Spin, both of which are forms of OPINION must be labeled as such. All talking head programs must have certified status as to veracity. Green, Amber, or Red and all ratings must be standardized. All News and political programs must have ratings as to veracity. Entertainment programs subject to the same rules. Disclaimers must be published and readable before programming could proceed. No lying allowed on public media or in a public place, punishable by disbarment. Etc.

There could be “spin zones” labeled as such, for those who feed on outright lies, deception and other means of not being truthful; all others would be no spin zones and must be certified.

Example: does the listener or observer desire spin, lies and deception, tune in CNN, etc; want facts tune in NewsMax, etc. Veracity, Amber.

The following are Veracity, Green.

Ephesians 4:15

but speaking the truth in love, we are to grow up in all aspects into Him who is the head, even Christ,

Zechariah 8:16

These are the things which you should do: speak the truth to one another; judge with truth and judgment for peace in your gates.

Ephesians 4:25

Therefore, laying aside falsehood, speak truth each one of you with his neighbor, for we are members of one another.

Proverbs 12:17

He who speaks truth tells what is right,

But a false witness, deceit.

Psalm 15:2

He who walks with integrity, and works righteousness,

And speaks truth in his heart.

Proverbs 8:7

“For my mouth will utter truth;

And wickedness is an abomination to my lips.

2 Corinthians 2:17

For we are not like many, peddling the word of God, but as from sincerity, but as from God, we speak in Christ in the sight of God.

2 Corinthians 4:2

but we have renounced the things hidden because of shame, not walking in craftiness or adulterating the word of God, but by the manifestation of truth commending ourselves to every man’s conscience in the sight of God.

John 10:41

Many came to Him and were saying, “While John performed no sign, yet everything John said about this man was true.”

Revelation 21:5

And He who sits on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.” And He *said, “Write, for these words are faithful and true.”

Revelation 22:6

And he said to me, “These words are faithful and true”; and the Lord, the God of the spirits of the prophets, sent His angel to show to His bond-servants the things which must soon take place.

Galatians 4:16

So have I become your enemy by telling you the truth?

Job 33:3

“My words are from the uprightness of my heart,

And my lips speak knowledge sincerely.

Source: https://bible.knowing-jesus.com/topics/Speaking-Truth, Veracity, Green.