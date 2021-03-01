Quantum Entanglement for Beginners

In an article Quantum Entanglement Explained , by Nancy Atkinson dated February 18, 2014, the author explains that: “Entanglement is the unusual behavior of elementary particles where they become linked so that when something happens to one, something happens to the other; no matter how far apart they are.”

Another writer states: “All particles, whether they be photons, electrons, atoms are identical. There is no way to distinguish a carbon atom in the air you breathe from, say, the carbon atom in your DNA. They are all the same. Entanglement is different in that they are linked and can share complementary states. So, one is spin up and the other will be spin down when you look at it. Before you look, they are in both states at the same time or a superposition of states.

When you look at them, you interfere with this superposition. Has nothing to do with consciousness or observing but the fact that you need to use photons to see. So, the act of observing interferes with the system. The fascinating thing is that when one particle is observed to be spin up, the other is immediately observed to be spin down no matter their distance. If we transported one entangled particle to another galaxy and did the same measurement, the same outcome would happen.”

If one understands those explanations, one should be able to conclude that it is theoretically possible to have instantaneous communications over infinite distances. In a January 2018 article in Security Intelligence: Applying the Principles of Quantum Entanglement to Secure Communication , the author Tousif Syed explains: “here’s how it works: Two quantum particles (atoms, photons or ions) become correlated with each other, meaning that if one particle changes its state, the entangled particle will undergo the same change. Therefore, by measuring one particle, you can also determine the state of the other.” Syed goes on to explain that there are three pillars to secure communications: Nonrepudiation, Integrity and Confidentiality. The article can be found at securityintelligence.com. He continues: On Sept. 29, 2017, the Austrian and Chinese academies of science used a key generated through quantum entanglement to conduct secure communication between two stations 700 miles apart.

Meanwhile Scientific American writer Lee Billings in a June 15, 2017 article titled: China Shatters “Spooky Action at a Distance” Record, Preps for Quantum Internet . “In a landmark study, a team of Chinese scientists using an experimental satellite has tested quantum entanglement over unprecedented distances, beaming entangled pairs of photons to three ground stations across China—each separated by more than 1,200 kilometers.”

So, not only has the Entanglement theory been proven, but it has also been empirically demonstrated in multiple experiments. One concludes that U.S. scientists in NSA, DoD, and other agencies that have or should have an interest are conducting similar experiments. There are articles that argue that Entanglement Communication is not possible such as the one in Forbes on January 2, 2020 in which Ethan Siegel argues “Since the development of quantum mechanics, however, many have sought to leverage the power of quantum entanglement to subvert this rule, devising clever schemes to attempt to transmit information to “cheat” relativity and communicate faster-than-light after all. Although it’s an admirable attempt to work around the rules of our Universe, faster-than-light communication is still an impossibility.” He concludes: “there is no measurement procedure you can undertake to force a particular outcome while maintaining the entanglement between particles. The result of any quantum measurement is unavoidably random, negating this possibility. As it turns out, God really does play dice with the Universe, and that’s a good thing. No information can be sent faster-than-light, allowing causality to still be maintained for our Universe.”

As cogent as his article is, experiments have already been conducted that prove him wrong. As with all science there are incremental advances that demonstrate a given capability, one can choose to lay down and allow the Chinese Communist or other adversary to acquire a capability or actively develop one’s native capability and use it to advantage. Real world uses could be unbreakable secure communications, another instantaneous communication involving space exploration, such as instantaneous communications with Mars Rovers, or even future Voyager probes that at present require seventeen hours one-way communications, could theoretically be instantaneous.

I am not a physicist, but common-sense evaluation of information can lead one to conclude that in the human search for advancement, this has vast potential. As it pertains to National Security, to those who are or should be at the helm…get to work, pay attention and DFIU!

© by Robert L. Pappas 030121. This article may be redistributed at will.