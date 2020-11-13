Candid Thoughts Shared with a Democrat Friend

Dear Democrat Friend,

Thank you for your expression of appreciation for my service…you are a dear friend, and I would never, repeat never suggest anything that I cannot back up with facts. That is the way I am made. On the other hand, I too am human. Allow me to begin this with Michele Obama’s recent tweet:

Nov 7: “Let’s remember that tens of millions of people voted for the status quo, even when it meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. We’ve got a lot of work to do to reach out to these folks in the years ahead and connect with them on what unites us.”

That tweet is untrue, offensive and diabolically divisive caused by her malignant attitude and characterization of 72 million Americans who voted for the President. She and cohorts accuse patriotic Americans of being the very things that she and they embody: i.e. lies, hate, chaos and division, inviting millions to join her own racist, bigoted and hate filled antipathy against their fellow countrymen.

When I disagreed with Obama’s policies, I was called racist albeit I have a full blood Korean adopted nephew, close Chinese friends, an “adopted” Vietnamese family, my best friend is an African American Army Colonel, did all the writing for his wife up to and through her tenure of National President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Military Order of the Purple Heart over a four year period; and, my lovely daughter-in-law is part African American.As Commander of thousands of Marines, I sought opportunities to advance African Americans in part, because of my own “white guilt” at the time. Yet, I am one of Hillary’s “deplorables,” and Michele’s enemies? I served this country in uniform for nearly 30 years active duty, was deployed to every shithole on earth to ostensibly protect their sorry asses, while Jane Fonda mounted an anti-aircraft gun and figuratively shot at me; and John Kerry figuratively referred to me as being like Genghis Khan. You might get the impression that I am a bit jaded when any Democrat politician refers to me and my “kind” in their dripping-with-contempt terms.

I suspect what you might ask, “well how about Trump’s remarks about McCain?” To which I respond that Trump was impolitic, but only impolitic because McCain though a legitimate war hero, was a total asshole. He betrayed his fellow POWs and all right-thinking Americans by supporting John Kerry’s nomination to be Secretary of State. I have a good friend who was a POW in North Vietnam for six years, and who was incredibly good friends with McCain. However, when Obama nominated Kerry to be Secretary of State, he pleaded with McCain to not support the nomination. McCain disregarded his counsel and that ended their brotherhood friendship notwithstanding the fact that my friend (and I) heavily supported McCain’s candidacy for President. Kerry was not what many think…he was a backstabbing charlatan and remains so among his fellow sailors…to this day. He built the Iran nuclear deal out of loyalty to his extended Iranian family to the detriment of Israeli vital interests…but after all, Obama was a reluctant supporter of Israel. Trump wisely dumped the deal but, in the event Biden is confirmed, he promised to, unwisely, reinstate it. To do that with a country that refers to Israel as the “little Satan” and the U.S. as the “big Satan” is seriously, if not fatally flawed.

I make it a practice to read the MSN news feed. If I believed even one tenth of the swill I find there, I would be livid. But I do not because of what I know, and my life experiences. I remember as far back as when I was five or six years old how the media was anti-republican and pro-democrat. My parents were both Democrats but never voted for a Democrat candidate for President. I asked “why” when I was about five. The answer was that democrats were always liars, untruthful, interested in political power for themselves at the expense of the country, they are kind of a fifth column, to which I asked what is a “fifth column?” Mother responded with the classic answer, to the effect “they are hidden within our country and are working to undermine it and the American way of life.” Not entirely complete, but she had it close enough for me to understand. Since then, I have never trusted Democrat politicians…and that absence of trust was again confirmed over the last four years in the media, in some quarters of religion, virtually all of academia and the Congress.

Roosevelt knew of the coming attack on Pearl Harbor…that is a fact by the way, yet he used it as the basis for America’s declaration of War on Japan. In my opinion, war with Japan was inevitable, so one can rationalize that Roosevelt was right to let it happen in order to unify and galvanize Americans…to the tune of 1700 dead Americans that fateful day; and 111,606 American fatalities and 253,142 wounded in succeeding battles. Japan suffered greatly too, with more than 2.5 million military and civilian casualties combined. What did Roosevelt have to gain by inducing War with Japan? He was a sick man. He did what he thought to be right, given the increasingly hostile relationship with Japan. But it was Truman who ended the war when he gave the go ahead to drop nuclear weapons on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The point here is that Roosevelt lied, was unfaithful to Elanor, incarcerated 75,000 American citizens of Japanese descent and 45,000 Japanese nationals among other things. That same President turned away thousands of Jews who sought refuge in America after fleeing Hitler’s Germany, yet he is eulogized as a great Democrat leader.

The President knows all this, or at the least most of it and has developed a jaded view of the military industrial complex that Eisenhower so famously warned against. At the same time he recognizes the great danger posed to the U.S. by Communist China and Russia; sequestration of the military budget by the Obama Administration that severely strained U.S. military resources and personnel; and trade imbalances with Communist China that was ravaging American industry and American workers. Trump’s “anti-ChiCom” rhetoric dates back decades because he could see the damage Communist China was doing to American industry, the American workforce and ultimately, U.S. National Security. So, with the greatest economy in U.S. history, the best employment and economic conditions for women, African Americans, Latinos, Asians, and best economic indicators ever; but with unremitting hatred by democrats, with the Pelosi promise, “we will not permit him to have a second term;” and interminable lies by the “leftstream,” the coalition of media and Trump hating billionaires Soros, Bloomberg and Steyer and giant social media monopolies, Google and Facebook, plus mail-in ballot harvesting set the stage for what we are currently witnessing.

Do not be afraid, your expressed fear is unfounded. The President is not the wild man that your side of the media depicted him to be for four years. Even Fox News has gone over the top to prematurely declare Biden President-Elect. The Media does not have that right notwithstanding their exercise thereof, and even Biden promised that he would not declare election victory until it had been independently verified…but Biden is not in charge of his own fate, the poor man is barely able to remember where he is from day to day. It should be illegal for him to pose in front of a wall that states, “Office of the President Elect” until after the Electoral College has convened and voted. Because until that time the election is being litigated. And for good reasons supported by a plethora of evidence that has been presented, and to which the media responds, “there is no evidence.” I think you can understand that 72 million of us are frustrated by that Fake News tactic. The media is trying to create the illusion that it is a done deal when in fact, the election is far from settled. Until the recounts are complete and litigation resolved, Biden remains a candidate for the Presidency. Fair?

Of the wall-to-wall allegations by the leftstream, virtually zero have come to reality. How do I know? I have watched…and listened to both sides. To begin, the allegations of racism, homophobia, and gynophobia are figments of the leftstream’s imagination and none of which has a basis in reality. The Washington “Establishment” comprised of “deep state careerists” Democrats and Republicans opposed him from the outset. I too was in favor of a different candidate, Dr. Ben Carson and remain a supporter, but I have watched the President with great care and whereas he could more diplomatic, he has my unwavering support. Despite all the leftstream’s “hair on fire” reporting, he is not stupid, unbalanced nor unpatriotic…all of which virtually the entire leftstream establishment has painted him to be.

After three and a half years of investigation by 17 democrat partisans on the Mueller Special Counsel team, there was not one scintilla of evidence of Russia collusion by the President or his team with respect to the 2016 election. On the other hand, there is solid evidence that Hillary Clinton bought and paid for the false dossier, the underlying document used for the Investigation. Has Clinton’s miscreant conduct been part of leftstream reporting? No! Crickets! Did the leftstream report on the Bobulinski revelation about Biden’s involvement with communist Chinese businesses? Not one channel except Fox carried it and NPR declined to carry it with, “no story here.” Really? If “DJT” Jr. had done one hundredth of Hunter Biden’s influence peddling to influence his father, the cacophony would be heard around the world.

Now, let us consider the firing of Esper. As you know he served at the pleasure of the President, i.e. the President could relieve him for any reason and at any time. Loyalty is paramount to the functioning of any business, or in this case administration and Esper repeatedly displayed that he was disloyal, such as: “My frustration is I sit here and say, ‘Hm, 18 cabinet members. Who’s pushed back more than anybody?’ Name another cabinet secretary that’s pushed back,” Esper said. “Have you seen me on a stage saying, ‘Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?” That is not the language of a loyal subordinate…Esper was more loyal to himself and the leftstream than to the President and indeed to the American people.

The leftstream paints the President as a hair trigger operator. He is not. Does he blow off steam? I have never observed it, but then I have not been behind closed doors. As one who has blown off his share of steam in frustrating situations, yet, never behaved or caused others to behave in any way that was in fact illegal or harmful; blowing off steam is a good thing because it vents frustration without ill effect. That is, unless you are the leftstream, which in the President’s case, blowing off steam is a mortal sin if not betrayal of the country. Nonsense! And we both must acknowledge, the President has had ample reason to be frustrated, four years of false charges, lies upon lies about him would be enough to frustrate even the Pope. But one cannot name a single instance where he acted in public policy or international relations context, against the interests of the United States. There are none.

And here, we have the crux of the media’s and Swamp’s hatred of the President, he is 100% pro America, he is not a globalist or U.N. bootlicker. I and 72 million patriotic Americans applaud that. I do not know one other country in the world that does not put its own interest ahead of all others. I’ve traveled just a “little bitty bit” and lived in Greece for five years…I have a master’s degree in International Relations, am a graduate of the U.S. Air War College and Industrial College or the Armed Forces, and I can state unequivocally that every nation places its own interest ahead of all others.

Given the vile rhetoric by the leftstream, please inform me, what of their doomsday predictions have come true? Zero! They accuse the President of lying…some 19,000 times…the truth is that reflects their own behavior. But what they call lying by the President, any sane person would call exaggeration or “puffery” in most cases.

He brags, Tweets and is a terrible, yet effective speaker, but supporters care not one whit because he loves this country, has done more to advance the interest, security and economic wellbeing of all Americans than any President in the last hundred years…without getting us into a war. Think about it, first the leftstream accused him of being a “warmonger” because he struck a target in Syria that “sent a message” to the Russians. Thereafter, the leftstream accused him of abandoning allies because he withdrew U.S. troops from Syria…that is, after the President destroyed the Caliphate that his predecessor referred to as “JV’ but which under that same predecessor’s watch ISIS expanded to an area larger than Texas with no effective action to stop it. So, in the words of Jesus, “Let not your hearts be troubled…” The President will act rationally despite detractors in the leftstream.

Before showing you a list of the President’s accomplishments, I regard his two greatest failures as failing to fire every Obama appointee on day one; and second, allowing himself to be politically raped by two democrat doctors, convinced by them into shutting down the economy. I would never have done that. For all the wailing about the number of CV-19 virus deaths, consider the fact that the greatest killers are shown on the following listing of Cause of Death from the CDC.

Heart disease: 655,381

Cancer: 599,274

Accidents (unintentional injuries): 167,127

Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 159,486

Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 147,810

Alzheimer’s disease: 122,019

Diabetes: 84,946

Influenza and pneumonia: 59,120

Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome, and nephrosis: 51,386

Intentional self-harm (suicide): 48,344

You can see that CV-19 deaths assuming 215 thousand deaths, would be number three in leading causes of death, ahead of Accidents. Do we see the media and democrats wringing their hands over Heart Disease, Cancer, and drunk drivers? But you sure do hear them wailing that the sky is falling over one fatally shot criminal who happens to be African American. It is totally insane and objective observers know it. But BLM (the communist anti-family organization), has received hundreds of millions of dollars to spread hate and violence. The slogan, “BLM” in general is a truism…and so do all other lives matter. Jesus died for all of us, not just African Americans.

I will close by providing you with a certifiable but incomplete list of the President’s accomplishments. You may agree or disagree with some of them, but it is a fact that they have benefited all Americans, in particular the unborn.

Blessings, Robert

Partial List of Administration Accomplishments

V-Shaped economic recovery underway after the shutdown caused by Chinese Virus. Before the shutdown more Americans were employed than ever recorded before in U.S. history. Implemented Operation Warp Speed to develop a safe vaccine to combat Chinese virus…it was announced by Pfizer on 9 November that the company’s work has produced a vaccine that is 90% successful. Reopened the country to prevent a national economic catastrophe. Brokered normalizaton of relations between Israel and U.A.E, Bahrain, Sudan with seven additional countries being finalized. Nominated and received Senate confirmation Justice Amy Coney Barret. Reduced U.S. forces in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Criminal Justice Reform. Completed four hundred miles of the Southern WALL resulting in the lowest illegal entry in decades. Continuing to drain the Swamp.

Before the Chinese virus ,